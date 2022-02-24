Magna Ristorante is breaking into the pizza business.
In addition to its wide array of entrées, the Flushing restaurant is now the proud owner of a brand-new, brick pizza oven.
“We wanted to give people around here something different other than straight Italian food — we can also do pizzas,” Executive Director Eleanora Greco told the Chronicle.
But Greco was clear: Magna is not offering just any pizza.
“The New York Pizza style is great. It’s fantastic,” she said. “But we also bring in pizzas that are typically made in Italy. Those are the pizzas that we’re making here.”
With the new oven, Magna introduces its own pizza menu, complementing its signature home-cooked Italian style.
The menu features nine different 12-inch, personal pizzas, ranging from $15 to $20. While it includes classics like margherita pizza, the menu also highlights Magna’s creative side with pizzas like the di parma, the pepperoncini and the quattro stagioni (in Italian, “four seasons”). The latter, Greco said, is her personal favorite.
Though pizza is new to Magna’s menu, it’s not new for owner Tony Pecora; according to Greco, Pecora’s first businesses were pizza parlors, starting roughly 40 years ago.
“It’s a passion of his,” Greco said of Pecora. “It all began making pizzas.”
To try the new pies for yourself, visit Magna at 35-25 Farrington St. in Flushing, just around the corner from Northern Boulevard. For additional information, visit magnarestaurant.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.