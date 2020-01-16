Love for our veterans

Assemblyman Edward Braunstein and the Law Offices of Ann-Margaret Carrozza are holding the community’s 24th annual Valentines for Veterans gift drive.

“I am proud to once again sponsor such a long-standing northeast Queens tradition,” said Braunstein.

The drive is collecting candy, playing cards, puzzles, shaving cream, toothbrushes, toothpaste and written cards, as well as new clothing items such as pajamas, robes, slippers and socks.

Donations will be delievered to the hospitalized and disabled veterans of the St. Albans VA Community Living Center and the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans.

Gifts may be dropped off at Braunstein’s office at 213-33 39 Avenue; the Law Offices of Ann-Margaret Carrozza at 213-38 40 Avenue; or to Community Board 11 at 46-21 Little Neck Parkway.

The deadline to make donations is Wednesday, Feb. 12. Those interested in participating and who would like further information may contact Braunstein’s office at (718) 357-3588, or Carrozza’s offices at (718) 224-4746.