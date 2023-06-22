Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, center, recently chose the winners of his annual Mother’s Day Essay and Poetry Contest. Among fifth-graders, PS 221’s Eleanor De Silva, left, came out on top for her poem, “My Mom the Jalape–o Pepper.” Untitled essays by Katrina Li of PS 115 and Pierce Zhong of PS 159 won among fourth- and third-graders, respectively. PS 130 second-grader Roy Park wrote his grade’s top poem, “Mom Will Get a 10 out of 10 in a Lovely Test.”
“Roy, Pierce, Katrina and Eleanor should each be very proud of their well-composed, creative, and award-winning entries,” Braunstein said in a statement. “This achievement is shared by their families, teachers and school communities.”
The star writers were all given New York State Assembly Certificates of Merit and $25 Amazon gift cards.
