Mary Maggio Fischer has been a community advocate all her life. For her dedication to helping others, she was honored Oct. 8 as a 2021 Woman of Distinction.
Maggio Fischer was chosen as the Senate’s 16th District pick for the annual award, which is given out to one exemplary female leader from each district throughout the state.
“I am both humbled and honored to have been chosen from the many women within the district of Senator Toby Ann Stavisky to receive the Woman of Distinction award,” Maggio Fischer said in a statement.
Maggio Fischer is the president of the Georgetown Mews Co-op, a 22-year member of Community Board 8, vice president of the Stevenson Club, a 107th Precinct Community Council member and Queens College Advisory Board member.
She has also worked as a patient care technician at Flushing Hospital for 40 years, as well as a delegate for SEIU Local 1199.
Though Maggio Fischer’s resume is impressive enough, Stavisky said she was drawn toward choosing the Electchester leader because of her recent advocacy on cystic fibrosis, a disease that claimed Maggio Fischer’s daughter Lauren.
Stavisky said that when faced with such a tragedy, an individual has two choices: Let it negatively affect you, or try and use the experience for change.
“She decided to go out and try and solve a problem,” Stavisky said. “She’s the perfect nominee. I admire her.”
Stavisky’s admiration for Maggio Fischer dates back years before Stavisky happened upon the honoree encouraging people to become organ donors. The two women met around 2008 or 2009, the senator recalled, when Maggio Fischer and the Georgetown Mews Co-op team were making plans to put solar panels in the massive condominium complex.
“They’re totally heated by the sun, which is a forward-thinking, environmentally sound project. It’s also an example of an environmentally progressive, imaginative board and president. I got to know her during the issues involving the solar panels and she is such an interesting woman,” Stavisky said.
The Woman of Distinction awards are important to Stavisky, she said, and not something she “takes lightly.” She chose not to bestow one upon a constituent last year during the pandemic, which makes her choice of Maggio Fischer so much more special this year.
“It is more meaningful,” Stavisky said.
UPDATE:
This article's headline was edited to clarify what organization Maggio Fischer is the president of.
