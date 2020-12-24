The road directly in front of St. Luke Roman Catholic Church will be co-named in honor of the monsignor who served as its patriarch for 15 years.
“I’m proud to announce this much-deserved honor for Monsignor Tosi, who was regarded as a local stalwart and a man of deep faith. I look forward to joining together as a community in the new year to celebrate his life and legacy in Northeast Queens,” City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) said in a statement following the chamber’s Dec. 17 approval to co-name the intersection of Clintonville Street and Locke Avenue in Whitestone.
An official ceremony to unveil “Msgr. John C. Tosi Way” will take place sometime in the spring.
Tosi died May 23 at age 73 in the St. Luke’s rectory after spending two weeks in at-home hospice care. He had been suffering from a years-long coronary condition and is now buried at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery in Flushing.
Tosi was a lifelong Queens resident. He was born in Flushing and attended the nearby St. Ann’s School before Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in Jackson Heights. He later studied at Cathedral College in Douglaston and Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington, LI.
Tosi was ordained by Bishop Francis Mugavero in 1973 and held a variety of roles in multiple Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods before being named a monsignor in 1997 and pastor of St. Luke’s in 2005, where he remained until his death.
The street co-naming was requested by the Knights of Columbus Whitestone chapter and Msgr. Francis J. Dillion Council, both of which Tosi was a member of. The application was approved by Community Board 7 Oct. 26.
