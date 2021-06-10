Those who know state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) are used to seeing him hop off his bicycle and into a speech at most community events. But on June 6 he and his trusty steel steed made the journey from Bayside to Albany for the legislative session.
Liu jumped on his all-steel Centurion — a bike that he’s had since high school by a company that no longer exists — at 5:30 a.m. last Sunday. He made the trip alone; he had no support or gear, or even a car following in case of emergency.
The 164-mile route traversed from Queens into the Bronx, where he found his way onto the Empire State Trail all the way to Poughkeepsie. Liu finished by taking Route 9 all the way to the Capitol, where he arrived at 9 p.m.
The 15-hour trip included about four hours of dismounted time for breakfast, lunch, dinner and hydration breaks, as well as to take in the scenery. He even met some turtles along the way.
When asked what prompted the excursion, Liu’s press secretary Soojin Choi told the Chronicle, “Why not?”
Following the tremendous trip, Liu told CBS 6 Albany that he even plans on repeating the commute home if the session ends by June 11 and the weather allows.
“I think it’s great that more and more people are getting on their bicycles. It’s healthy, it is very efficient in many cases, and it’s also got a zero carbon footprint,” he told the outlet.
