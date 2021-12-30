State Sen. John Liu wrapped up his toy drive for the families of soldiers at the 77th Sustainment Brigade in Fort Totten on Dec. 17.
The drive accrued thousands of toys, a press release from Liu’s office said.
“Our community was eager to give back to help the families of our hometown soldiers this holiday season as was clearly evidenced by the thousands of toy donations that came pouring in every day this month,” Liu said in a prepared statement.
In addition to Liu’s office, toy drive participants included PS 242, MS 379, Champions Martial Arts school and Operation Child Rescue. At top and above, Liu celebrates with students and faculty from PS 242 and MS 379, respectively.
— Sophie Krichevsky
