Lippman Plaza market kicks off first week

Downtown Flushing wasn’t one of the many neighborhoods included in the city’s Open Streets pandemic program, so its business community decided to open its own outdoor minimarket.
Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District celebrated the Lippman Plaza minimart opening Sept. 17. Eight vendors erected tents and displayed their wares at the pedestrian walkway for commuters between Roosevelt Avenue and 39th Avenue, while music blared in the background and neighbors celebrated being with one another once again.
“There’s no open space in Downtown Flushing, so we feel this is the best place and the best way to promote Downtown Flushing and to promote small business the right way,” said Dian Yu, the BID executive director.
Like others throughout the city, Flushing businesses have suffered greatly throughout the pandemic, but have not been offered the opportunity to revive themselves through the Open Streets initiative. The temporary street closure allows for car-free activities that support local businesses, but Yu said Downtown Flushing is too congested for such a plan to be implemented.
“It’s a transit hub,” Yu said. “We can’t shut streets down. The whole idea is to promote the community and business, and to shut down the street, you are disrupting business.”
The BID worked with the city Department of Transportation to find one of the few open spaces available to create the minimarket as an alternative.
Small businesses from the neighborhood are invited to set up a second site at the plaza each Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and artists can perform on an open stage. All participants must apply first through the BID at flushingbid.com/lippman-plaza-minimart.
Arthur Liu, a non-traditionalist oil painter, was ecstatic to participate in the first session of the market. He runs the Queens Art Education Center in Flushing, which has been mostly closed for nearly two years. The institution has survived by being open just one day a week
“I tried to reopen but the parents are scared to come out, so it’s difficult to be open right now,” Liu said.
The artist has been getting by by selling his own artwork, which is painted using a palette knife and paint bottle caps rather than brushes. Liu said the technique offers more movement within the paintings.
He gifted one of his paintings to the BID as a thank you for working tirelessly to promote small business. It depicts three fish swimming in a current.
“The fish [are] moving along and moving better. That’s what I want,” said Liu.
Sophia of Sophia’s Shop, located at 42-35 Main Street, said she has lost about 30 percent of business over the last 17 months. She said she is hopeful that her participation in the minimarket marks a revival.
“Before we had a lot of walk-in customers. Right now, it’s just a little,” she said, adding that the minimart offers a higher level of safety to customers still wary of shopping indoors. “And this gives more opportunity for people to know about our store.”
