The Queens County Farm Museum is lighting up the holiday season with its Illuminate the Farm event.
The show features over 1,000 lights and an array of hand-crafted lanterns to create an immersive extravaganza across the farm’s 6 acres.
Custom-designed by Chinese artisans, part of a 2,000 year-old tradition, the lanterns create a magical field of farm animals, fruits, vegetables, flowers, holiday delights and other surprises.
Illuminate the Farm begins on Thursday, Nov. 25. It will be open every Thursday through Sunday from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Beginning Dec. 24th through Jan. 2nd, Illuminate the Farm will be open nightly.
In addition to jewel-colored, farm-themed lanterns, the visitor experience includes a variety of food vendors from across the city, an Illuminate the Farm gift shop and an interactive multimedia display.
Tickets start at $24.99 for general admission and $16.99 for youth ages 3 to 12. For ticket and event information, visit queensfarm.org.
