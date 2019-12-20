Light it up!

For the 25th year in a row, the Chabad Lubavitch of North East Queens is celebrating the first night of Hanukkah by lighting a giant menorah.

The annual ceremony will take place on Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. on the upper level of the Bay Terrace shopping center.

The celebration will include a flambeaux fire show, grand raffle, live music and refreshments such as potato Latkes and chocolate coins. State Sen. John Liu, Councilman Paul Vallone and Assemblymembers Nily Rozic and David Weprin will also be in attendance.

For more information, call the Chabad at (718) 279-1457.