Though the entire world was dominated by Covid this year, North Queens was certainly the first section of the city to truly feel its effects. The largely Asian population faced Covid-19 induced discrimination and small shops suffered from a severe drop in business, a struggle they continued to combat throughout the remainder of the year.
Despite the hardships, North Queens pushed through and celebrated many good times — award ceremonies honored its leaders, DJs played free concerts for neighbors, activists took a stand and more.
Here’s a look back at what the first six months of the infamous 2020 looked like in North Queens.
January
Flushing saw the first pedestrian death in the city in the new year. At around 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 1, Ok J. Kang, 74, was crossing Northern Boulevard mid-block in front of her apartment building near Parsons Boulevard when she was struck.
Officers Jessica Arrubla and Albert Trotter of the 107th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a fire near 73rd Avenue and 173rd Street in Flushing and, rather than waiting for the FDNY to arrive, braved the flames to rescue a senior citizen trapped in his home.
Heavy winds blew an aluminum-covered plywood board off a Flushing building, striking and killing Xiang Ji, a 67-year-old Westbury grandmother who had been walking down Main Street on Jan. 16.
Flushing rang in the Lunar New Year with a parade in spite of gray clouds and rain. Community members and elected officials, including Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and Mayor de Blasio, gathered to celebrate the Year of the Rat.
Other Lunar New Year events, such as Flushing Town Hall’s annual celebration, however, were canceled for fear of the rising worldwide infections and deaths from Covid-19.
Forbes Magazine announced that entrepreneurial resident of the Tech Incubator at Queens College Sascha Eder was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Enterprise Technology 2020 list.
February
Community Board 7 voted to approve the Special Flushing Waterfront District development after hours of deliberation in spite of aggressive protests from local advocacy groups and residents. The affirmative vote kicked off the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, as well as a year of debate.
CB 7 Chairperson Gene Kelty called for the termination of MinKwon Center for Community Action’s Charlie Cheon after accusing him of calling a board member a “white b--tch” while protesting her affirmative vote for the Special Flushing Waterfront District. MinKwon responded by defending its community organizer, stating there is no proof of the accusation; however, the center does have evidence of Kelty lunging at another one of its staffers in an assumed attempt to take her phone during the SFWD hearing.
De Blasio held a press conference in Flushing to denounce the discrimination that accompanied the fear of Covid after the Flushing Chinese Business Association reported a 40 percent decline in business. Just a few days later, the New York Post reported multiple accounts of taxi and rideshare drivers refusing business from Asian-Americans, or riders who live in the Flushing area.
Queens Museum announced its newly renovated walkway surrounding the perimeter of the Panorama of the City of New York after a generous donation by board of director member and founder of Crystal Window Thomas Chen provided the resources to replace the scuffed and obscured glass path.
March
The first New York case of Covid-19 was confirmed after a woman returned to Manhattan from a trip to Iran. Shortly after, a Westchester family of four caught the disease.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing) introduced the “Yu Gwan-Sun’s Law” — the bill would make it mandatory for public high schools to educate students about the Korean activist who died fighting for independence from imperial Japan in 1919. Both bills lie in their respective education committees.
Kim hosted the first-ever Shero Awards honoring women leaders who go above and beyond in service to their neighbors and communities — women’s rights activist Karina Aybar, founding member of Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curricula and Education leader Yiatin Chu, Associate Director of Marketing at MetroPlus Health Plan Sahirah Durrani, Deputy Director and Director of Programs at Korean American Community Foundation Brennan Gang, Department Head of Health Services at Queensborough Community College Isabel Hocevar, Joann Hsieh of the Green Life Foundation, Assistant Executive Director of La Jornada Monica Rodriguez and Director of Queens Library at Flushing Yang Zeng were recognized at a virtual ceremony.
As part of the Play Fair Coalition, Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) joined a digital Twitter rally to demand increased funding for city parks ahead of the City Council preliminary 2021 budget hearing. The budget would ultimately be decreased to offset pandemic-induced economic shortfalls.
Acting Borough President Sharon Lee recommended disapproval for the Special Flushing Waterfront District on March 12, citing concerns for displacement of existing residents, environmental damage and more.
Krystal Persaud, the creator of “Solar Cat: The Cutest Solar Panel Ever Made,” an installation at the New York Hall of Science, appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” March 20 to present her solar panel company, Grouphug.
In the face of rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, Queens College’s math and science departments stepped up to donate all personal protective gear and other materials from its laboratories to frontline workers. Community organizations, such as the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, also rallied for homebound seniors by organizing food donation and delivery services.
April
Yavier Julio, an NYPD highway patrol officer, was arrested in the confines of the 107th Precinct on March 26 and indicted on one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and three counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. Julio’s next appearance date is Jan. 5, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Joseph Lewinger, the assistant principal of student life and athletic director at The Mary Louis Academy, died from complications of Covid March 28. He had no pre-existing conditions that would had left him vulnerable to the virus, and he was just 42 years old.
Queens College announced that Frank Wu would serve as the institution’s 11th president, becoming the first Asian-American to serve the role in the CUNY system.
DJ Mario-Francisco Robles set up his equipment on his Whitestone property and played for his neighbors in the half hour leading up to the 7 p.m. cheer for essential workers — a new tradition during the pandemic. Taking requests via text message or Facebook, Robles created the “porch party” to raise his neighbors’ spirits and to encourage them to participate in showing their appreciation for frontline workers.
Koo was followed into his Downtown Flushing apartment lobby after an evening walk and was attacked by three teenagers. He thwarted the robbery attempt, and two of the offenders were caught a few blocks away after they targeted another victim.
Queensborough Community College, in collaboration with Stony Brook University, helped with the production of 5,000 face shields by laser-cutting special plastic sheets that can form transparent masks. Made by the college’s Stratasys J450 3-D printer, the shields were sent to Stony Brook University Hospital frontline workers.
Kim and the Chinese American Independent Practice Association announced the launch of a mobile Covid testing site in Flushing on April 22 aimed at reaching vulnerable communities, such as undocumented and uninsured individuals.
Flushing Hospital, as part of Medisys Health Network, celebrated the discharge of its 1,000th recovered Covid patient, who just happened to be its chief nursing officer, Ruben Silvestre, on April 24.
The City Council voted to approve Koo’s legislation to nearly double the Flushing BID, a move that would expand the businesses included in the district, increase its budget to $1 million and add extra services, such as beautification. The rule was adopted a month later.
Officers from the 107th Precinct stepped up and bought groceries for 90-year-old Korean War veteran Harold Schaffer after he called 311 and expressed his concern about leaving his Fresh Meadows home.
May
Kim introduced a bill demanding stricter policies in nursing and adult care homes after reports revealed 22 percent of state Covid-19 deaths occurred in them. The proposed legislation sits in both the state Assembly and Senate’s health committees.
Renovations for the Murray Hill LIRR station were finally completed on May 4 after over 2 years. Two elevators were added to make the station ADA-compliant as part of the LIRR Modernization Program, becoming the 107th of 124 stations to be updated.
Two grocers from Raspberry Farm in Whitestone were arrested and charged with price gouging on May 8 after they allegedly sold personal protective equipment to undercover detectives at a price inflated from what recovered invoices said it was purchased for.
Kim and the 109th Precinct teamed up to distribute personal protective equipment to residents of the Bland Houses in Flushing.
Gov. Cuomo announced stricter policies for nursing homes as the Covid death tolls continued to rise, one of which required incoming residents to test negative for the virus before being allowed admittance, an executive order that reversed one he made earlier in March. Following theflip-flop, Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) introduced legislation calling for the policy’s codification for the protection of nursing home residents and staff, including the requirement of a negative Covid-19 diagnosis before readmission to a facility. The legislation didn’t make it past the Health Committee, but Cuomo issued a similarly worded executive order around the same time.
Ten alleged MS-13 gang members and associates were arrested May 13 across four criminal complaints that included murder, murder conspiracy and firearms offenses. One of the incidents pertained to the April 2019 slaying of 17-year-old Andy Peralta which until the charges had remained suspectless.
Off-duty 109th Precinct Officer Errick Allen allegedly shot and killed his childhood friend, 25-year-old Christopher Curro, during an argument in Farmingdale, LI, on the evening of May 12. Allen, who was released on a $500,000 bond May 27, is set to appear in Nassau County Criminal Court on Feb. 4.
June
Queens College commemorated its 9,904-member graduating class of 2020 with a digital booklet, complete with speeches from interim President William Tramontano, City University of New York Chancellor Félix Matos Rodr’guez, U.S Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), state Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and alumnus Rep. Adiano Espaillat (D-Manhattan, Bronx).
A huge mural honoring essential workers in the fight against Covid and those who lost their lives to the disease was erected in a Flushing Meadows Corona Park parking lot. The piece, titled “Somos La Luz,” or “We Are the Light,” was created by Jorge Rodr’guez-Gerada.
In response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Flushing joined the country in protesting police brutality with a demonstration on June 1. Liu, who attended the protest, said it was mostly peaceful and nonviolent with only one incident in which the police and protesters clashed. “There is an important national discussion and soul searching right now and government should not be trying to silence that discourse,” the state senator said.
A week later, Liu led a 4-mile “Let Us Breathe” march from Cunningham Park to Queens Borough Hall June 4 to protest police brutality. The group merged with a rally at which elected officials and local leaders expressed their disgust at Floyd’s death and promised to fight for police accountability.
Whitestone held similar protests at the Cross Island Parkway overpass near Clintonville Street and was subject to retaliation. The first involved a young man ripping down posters while being videotaped, calling Whitestone a “white town.” The next day, Frank Cavalluzzi charged protesters with a glove outfitted with four long, serrated-edged blades before jumping into his SUV and mounted the sidewalk in an attempt to reach a group of protesters. He was charged by the Queens DA with attempted murder, attempted assault, menacing and other crimes. Cavalluzzi is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 14.
MinKwon, Chhaya Community Development Corp. and the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit against the Department of City Planning in the latest effort to halt the development of the Special Flushing Waterfront District, alleging that the Department of City Planning allowed the private developers, FWRA LLC, to proceed through the ULURP process without producing the required environmental impact statement.
College Point was the site of a June 4 murder. Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call and found an unconscious and unresponsive 26-year-old male with an injury to his neck. He was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
A 20-year-old woman allegedly murdered her ex-boyfriend during a June 4 argument in their College Point home. Police responded to a call to find an unresponsive Jonathan Estevez lying on the floor inside of the location with an injury to his neck. He was taken to NYPQ where he was later pronounced dead, and police arrested Kattie Mino. She is scheduled to return to court Jan. 6.
Yosef Aranbayev of Jamaica Estates, who helped inspire the movie “Uncut Gems,” was arrested and charged with a multitude of crimes — attempted assault in the first-degree as a hate crime, attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime and reckless endangerment in the first degree as a hate crime. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, reckless driving and avoiding an intersection or traffic control device — after allegedly following and shooting at three black men in a supposed effort to protect his neighborhood.
The Coastal Preservation Network called on the Department of Environmental Protection to reopen the waterfront of Tallman Island to the public, which has been blocked since construction on the sewer treatment plant in 2006. Discussions are ongoing.
The State Liquor Authority denied an application for mega liquor store Total Wine & More to move into College Point, a decision that was widely accepted by the community as a victory for mom-and-pop stores across the borough.
A demonstration was held outside of Assemblymember David Weprin’s (D-Fresh Meadows) office June 15, calling on him to return police donation funding in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Weprin declined to comply with the request because he does not agree with the sentiment that the contributions support police brutality and undermine police accountability.
A 53-year-old man jumped off the Queens side of the Throgs Neck Bridge on June 18 in an apparent suicide attempt, officials said. He survived.
City Councilmembers Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) discovered that 100 recently released inmates had been placed in Fresh Meadow’s Wyndham Garden Hotel two months earlier. Neither city nor state agencies had alerted the community or its representatives, sparking outrage.
