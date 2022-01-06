If 2020 taught us anything, it might have been to celebrate the small things. So, that’s what northeast Queens made sure to do in 2021.
Whether it was cutting the ribbon on a newly paved street or celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in September, the residents of that corner of the borough did their best to enjoy every moment.
There were marches and rallies and parties throughout the final six months of the year, and each reflected the neighborhoods banding together with one another.
Of course, there were dark times, too.
Here’s a look back at the second half of 2021:
July
Jessica Beauvais, the alleged drunk driver with a suspended license who mowed down and killed NYPD officer Officer Anastasios Tsakos in April before fleeing the scene, was denied bail. Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch held a press conference, saying she proved she’d do whatever she could to evade the consequences of her actions.
The School Construction Authority filed permits with the Department of Buildings for a four-story, 458-seat addition to PS 26 in Fresh Meadows. At a forum the following week, officials said the building would include an elevator to be ADA-compliant and would creep onto the Farm Playground property.
Then-City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) announced plans for a playground on Water’s Edge Drive in Bay Terrace to complement the proposed elementary school across the street.
Sandra Lindsay, the first US citizen to get vaccinated, was honored by President Biden with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Outstanding Americans by Choice recognition during a special naturalization ceremony at the White House.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and other elected officials held a press conference demanding that the city take action and repair shattered sidewalks that were destroyed by Hurricane Isaias the year prior.
After nearly two decades of complaints, pothole-ridden Braddock Avenue was repaved and remilled. Civic leaders and elected officials celebrated the long-awaited makeover with a ribbon cutting July 15, which many commented may be the first the city ever held for a street.
The NYPD launched two youth-oriented programs: the Blue Chips basketball teams and Youth Build the Block meetings, both aimed at keeping kids off the street and out of trouble, and involving them in their own communities.
Elected officials and civic leaders broke ground on Challenge Playground’s reconstruction July 15. The Little Neck park was set for major upgrades, and to be ADA-compliant.
Maricia Bell, 25 of Fresh Meadows, was charged by the district attorney for allegedly attacking four people of Asian descent over the course of two months. In one attack, Bell used a hammer on an unsuspecting woman, officials said. She nearly faced up to 25 years in prison, but the DA’s Office found her unfit; therefore she will not appear in court.
James McGonagle, 24, of Fresh Meadows, was indicted by a Queens grand jury for attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy right in front of his family off Hillside Avenue. The boy was saved by his mother, who pulled him out of the car’s window. McGonagle was also found unfit by the DA.
The city Department of Transportation announced it would be installing painted bike lanes on 73rd Avenue from 199th Street to Springfield Boulevard. The project was completed in September, and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting in October, or as the DOT calls it, Biketober.
August
The Friends of Brinckerhoff Colonial Cemetery sent a letter to the mayor demanding he step in and force the owner of the property to clean up the overgrown mess. The parcel, which was landmarked in 2012, looks more like a forest than a cemetery. The Queens Borough President’s Office told the Chronicle in September that the owner of the graveyard had finally agreed to sell the property to the city.
The 111th Precinct celebrated its national Night Out Against Crime on Aug. 3 with a barbecue, games and face painting. Capt. John Portalatin, the commander, was given City Council and state Assembly proclamations for his and his officers’ work during the pandemic.
The Douglaston Civic Association began considering legal action against the city over the proposed women’s shelter because members believe the conditions are “inhumane.” They won a temporary restraining order in October.
The Quality Services for the Autism Community was one of 100 grant recipients from across the country to get some much needed aesthetic upgrades. The Whitestone school will use the money for a fresh layer of paint, new floorings, a new sign, a playground and a garden.
Patricia Manley Silverman erected a Free Little Library in front of her 33rd Avenue home on Aug. 12, in honor of her first grandchild, Astor Violet, who was born on that day.
The Department of Sanitation notified the owner of the former Lloyd’s Funeral Home to clean up the sidewalk, which had been taken over by shrubs and foliage over the course of a year. One neighbor said the site looked like a jungle, while another, who was injured after stepping on an exposed nail, called it a hazard.
Liu granted a proclamation to high school student Tae Kyu Lee of Bayside for founding Pass the Torch, a free, virtual, one-on-one tutoring service program for high school, undergraduate and graduate students.
September
James Lisa of Fresh Meadows was celebrated by Liu for turning 103. The World War II vet and former US Postal Service mail carrier still works preparing taxes for a select few.
Natalie Huang, an 11th-grade student from Bayside, was chosen by Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) as the winner of the 2021 district art contest. Her art will hang in the nation’s Capitol for one year.
The DOT installed multiple safety measures at the 188th Street and 64th Avenue traffic circle in Fresh Meadows to increase pedestrian safety, including new lights that residents say were poorly timed and caused terrible traffic backups. The DOT said it would begin making changes, such as timing the signals to flow more smoothly, following the outcry.
Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park advocates raised concerns that Hurricane Ida’s remnants had gravely endangered the wildlife in Golden Pond by dropping a significant amount of sediment into the water. The shallower waters would heat up faster from sunlight and decrease the amount of oxygen for its fish, Dana Grumb said, but the Parks Department didn’t share his concern.
The Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade group celebrated a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with a march down Bell Boulevard on Sept. 18 rather than wait six months for the real holiday.
The Little Neck Stop & Shop revealed to the Chronicle that its final day would be Oct. 14. After it closed, rumors began that it would be replaced by Flushing-based JMart.
October
The Alzheimer’s Association hosted its annual walk in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where Queens residents raised $78,000 for research.
Angela Acampora, a piano player, dancer and spelling bee enthusiast, celebrated her 104th birthday at the Sapphire Center Oct. 2.
Activists marched through Downtown Flushing Oct. 1 to stand against domestic violence.
Aunt Bella’s, the oldest restaurant in Little Neck, officially closed its doors Oct. 11 after a tough battle against the impact of Covid-19. The eatery had almost closed in 2020, but owner Andy Lin persevered as long as possible.
Cameron Gutmann and father Steven unveiled their haunted Halloween house for the sixth year in a row. The father-son duo have a passion for Halloween and bringing fright to the children of Little Neck.
The Center for the Women of New York hosted its annual walk through Fort Totten. The monies raised will be used for free services and programs for women on Women’s Health and Well-being, Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence, Trafficking, Women’s Financial Independence, Career Advancement and Socialization after Isolation.
Auburndale residents held a rally to demand the city investigate Kloud Tequila Bar. The neighbors alleged poor behavior from both the owners and its patrons over the prior eight months, from loud music to public urination. The nuisance escalated into violence one month later when a shooter opened fire on the owner and another man, injuring them both. One person was arrested in a neighbor’s yard hiding behind her trash cans.
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) held his second annual Hometown Heroes award ceremony. He honored Officers Michael Miron and Joseph Buompastore from the 111th Precinct after they displayed bravery in two separate incidents: a home invasion and a burglary.
In a rare event, the Parks Department finished a project early! Oval Park in Glen Oaks was completed six months ahead of schedule. The playground was completely rebuilt with new play structures and colored safety surfacing representing a pond, where the neighborhood’s beloved tortoise statues stand. The park’s basketball court was replaced with an adult fitness center. Equipment was installed on the opposite side of the park from the playground, along with painted agility games for adults.
November
The Bayside Historical Society hosted its first Totten Trot since the pandemic. Dozens of runners donned Halloween apparel to run through Fort Totten.
A sign directing drivers to St. John’s University had been facing the wrong way for two months. The sign was off by 90 degrees. The DOT addressed the issue one week after the Chronicle’s story on the problem.
Members of Community Education Council District 26 passed a “Resolution to Prevent Anti-Asian Racism and Aggressions in Schools” and hoped it would be adopted by the entire DOE and implemented in every schools throughout the city. It would require more Asian-American history in classrooms, and provide more anti-bias training for students, teachers and parents.
After 1.5 years, Kapadia and James Lallman of Oakland Gardens were finally certified to expand their home-run catering business and attend pop-up markets. KP’s Kitchen was born out of the pandemic after the couple lost their jobs.
Renderings for the Douglaston-Little Neck library were released. Construction will likely end mid-2026, with the building ADA-compliant and featuring a children’s open-air garden, expanded computer access and more.
Desean McCain allegedly killed his mom’s boyfriend inside her Pomonok Houses apartment, the Queens DA said. According to the charges, a 9-year-old child was present for the homicide. McCain’s next court date is Jan. 10.
A young man walked into Bagels & Co. on Union Turnpike and threatened to burn the shop down if they didn’t take down its Israeli flags. The perpetrator has still not be apprehended, and the police are still investigating.
December
Queensborough Community College hosted a Thanksgiving food distribution event for its students, but it was only a larger version of the drives the school held each month. The food pantry had been operating six days of the week for most of the pandemic.
A menorah was pushed over in Hollis Hills on the first night of Chanukah, and Jewish leaders suspected it was an act of hate. Police believed it was from strong gusts of wind. Community leaders re-erected the fallen menorah one week later.
Suozzi announced he would run in the 2022 race for governor. It is the three-term congressman’s second gubernatorial bid, following his 2006 loss to Eliot Spitzer.
Community Board 11 continued working on recommendations for the DOT’s proposed bike lane plan even though the comments had been due in November. The board found significant flaws with the plan and created a 44-page analysis to better understand the impact the proposed network would have on the community.
Suozzi announced $3 million in federal funding would be distributed to environmental conservation projects throughout his district, including over $1 million to restore the shorelines of Udall’s Cove and Little Neck Bay.
Chaz McMillan of Fresh Meadows was indicted for allegedly possessing 25 ghost guns and other contraband inside his Electchester bedroom, Katz announced. The ghost gun seizure was the fifth in the borough since August: Two occurred in Richmond Hill and the other two in Hollis and Rosedale.
A Fresh Meadows father and his 5-year-old son have been stuck in the United Arab Emirates for several weeks, Meng said, pledging to bring them home. Bilal Ahmad and his son had been visiting loved ones in Kabul, Afghanistan when the country fell to the Taliban. Luckily, they found safety in Abu Dhabi’s Humanitarian City, but Ahmad risks losing his job and apartment at home.
Parks Commissioner Gabrielle Fialkoff joined local leaders and elected officials to cut the ribbon for the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway’s new asphalt, which was unveiled several weeks earlier. The celebration marked phase one of a three-pronged project to restore various sections of the greenway.
Community Education Council 26 voted unanimously at its Dec. 16 online meeting to approve a resolution urging the Department of Education to reinstate academic screening in middle school admissions for the upcoming school year.
Two people died, and another was left injured, by a fire in a Fresh Meadows home. FDNY fire marshals concluded that the blaze was accidental, and was caused by an electrical cord or power strip. They also said that no smoke alarm was present in the apartment in question. The Department of Buildings told the Chronicle that the agency found two illegal units in the four-story building: one in the cellar and one on the top floors.
The Queens County Farm Museum hosted Huang Ping, consul general of the People’s Republic of China, and his wife, Zhang Aiping, for a tour of the museum’s “Illuminate the Farm” exhibit.
Gov. Hochul signed long-sought legislation, sponsored by Liu and Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) to protect co-op shareholders. Under the new legislation, co-op homeowners are no longer limited to requesting one month’s maintenance as a security deposit from applicants; since that is often difficult for applicants, co-ops sometimes instead ask for a year’s worth of maintenance fees. The legislation also gives co-op owners the ability to charge a shareholder for legal fees and background checks.
Find Part I at qchron.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.