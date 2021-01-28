Kew Gardens Hills bookworms are not happy about losing access to their library, which has been operating as a Covid-19 rapid testing site since October, two months longer than originally slated.
“We don’t want our library back if it needs to be used as a testing site — that’s important, but we could do very easily with a storefront. If it were open for grab-and-go it would suit our purposes,” said Ethyl Haber, the president of the Friends of Kew Gardens Hills Library.
The 72-33 Vleigh Place library had been offering to-go service, but closed to the public Oct. 5 in response to heightened concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in the area, which at the time had been a designated red zone. It was then transformed into a temporary city Health + Hospitals’ Test & Trace Corps site and was scheduled to return back to library services Nov. 2.
Due to the high testing demand, which the library places at more than 8,500 individuals tested, the agreement for H+H to use the location was extended indefinitely.
“While we know many of our customers want the branch to reopen for to-go service as soon as possible, we are committed to supporting H+H’s strategy of widespread testing in order to help slow the spread of Covid-19,” a library spokesperson told the Chronicle in an email. “We are regularly evaluating the community’s needs when considering how long the branch will be used as a testing site.”
Branch users have been directed to nearby locations, such as the Pomonok and Briarwood sites, or to utilize the eBooks reserve. Haber, whose husband drives her to the Hillcrest location, said the luxury to travel to other areas is not available to all Kew Gardens Hills Library cardholders.
“My friend has no husband who can do that. Or car,” she argued, adding that public transportation during the pandemic is not an option for vulnerable populations. “You’re talking about people who don’t have a computer. You can’t assume everyone’s sophisticated and savvy in technology and that’s a fact.”
For those who cannot access another library or online resources, the library encourages cardholders to take advantage of its Mail-A-Book program, which offers homebound customers the opportunity to have library materials delivered to their door free of charge.
But Haber thinks a temporary storefront or a pop-up tent would be the best alternative. The location operated out of a Main Street storefront between 2011 and 2013 while the site was being renovated — if the library could do it before, it could do it again, the president believes.
“It took three years for them to build us a library. It took forever. It took less time to build the Empire State Building,” Haber said.
A staffer for Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) told the Chronicle the office is aware of the situation and the area’s demand for library access. A mobile library site has been suggested, he said, though no concrete solutions have been initiated at this time.
“Unfortunately, adding an alternative site is not feasible at this time,” the library spokesperson told the Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.