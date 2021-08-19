A Baysider became a grandmother last Thursday and celebrated by opening a Free Little Library on her front lawn.
“I wanted to do something in honor of my first grandchild,” said Patricia Manley Silverman. “What’s better than this? Sharing the love of reading.”
The new grandmother erected the tiny library in front of her 33rd Avenue home between 210th and Corporal Kennedy streets on Thursday, Aug. 12, the day granddaughter Astor Violet was born. The baby and her parents live in Indianapolis, and Silverman plans on making the trip out to the new family in the next few weeks.
The little library has three shelves separated by reading level: The lowest level is dedicated to toddlers and children, the middle shelf to young adults and the top shelf for mature readers. But there are hundreds more than what fit behind the tiny glass shelves.
Just one day after the unveiling, Silverman was left with hundreds of new and old copies.
“It’s been so well-received. On the porch, I have another bookshelf with another 300 books that don’t fit,” Silverman said. She recalled one donor who dropped off history books, stating it was time to “get rid of them.”
“I said, ‘You’re not getting rid of them. You’re moving them on. Someone else is going to adopt them and love them just like they might a dog,’” Silverman continued.
The new grandmother had been planning the library honoring the new baby for several weeks. Since she couldn’t be present for the birth, Silverman wanted to mark the occasion with something that could involve her entire community.
Silverman’s property lies across the street from Raymond O’Conner Park and Bayside High School. Dozens of neighbors pass her home daily and are welcome to use the library, either to “Take a Book or Share a Book,” as the plaque on the door says.
“I’m just in a really good place for where families walk by, adults walk by, kids play,” said Silverman.
The little library is the third in the area. According to the Free Little Library’s online map, the PS 159 Student Council erected one inside its reading garden at 205-01 33 Ave. just a few blocks away, and another can be found nearby at 23-29 205 St. There is also a free library in Little Bay Park, but it isn’t registered with Free Little Library.
The little library project isn’t complete just yet, Silverman said. The shelves aren’t weatherproofed, so she is in the process of building a roof for the cabinet in the shape of an open book.
In the meantime, the library is decorated with a simple “Little Cutie” decoration left over from her daughter-in-law’s baby shower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.