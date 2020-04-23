In an effort to help its community members through hard times, the Douglaston Local Development Corp. has converted its Little Free Library into a Little Free Pantry.
The small box, located at the Douglaston LIRR train station plaza, encourages residents to “give what you can, take what you need.”
The temporary change was made so that “those in our community who have an immediate need can feel free to help nourish their families and their neighbors.”
The Little Free Pantry accepts nonperishable foods, such as pasta and canned vegetables. The DLDC plans to revert back to its lending library when the pandemic subsides.
