Cameron Liu, a third-grader from Little Neck, is helping run a toy drive to benefit the Child Center of New York.
The 8-year-old set up two bins from the Queens Chamber of Commerce in his neighborhood: one at Champions Martial Arts, located at 56-10 Marathon Pkwy., above left, and another at Centre Pizza at 254-25 Horace Harding Expy.
“It has only been a week and we already have 20+ toys for kids this holiday,” Liu told the Chronicle in an email.
For more information about the Holiday Toy Drive, call the Queens Chamber at (718) 898-8500 ext. 123.
— Katherine Donlevy
