Anyone looking to get out on the waterfront or do a little community service this weekend need look no further than Jennifer’s Annual Flushing Bay Shoreline Cleanup, scheduled for this Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sponsored by Guardians of Flushing Bay, Empire Dragons NYC, Riverkeeper, Coastal Preservation Network and the Department of Parks and Recreation, the free event is named for Jennifer Merendino, one of Empire Dragon’s founders who led cleanup efforts in Flushing waterways.
In addition to helping to remove trash from the shore, volunteers will have the opportunity to go for a paddle on a dragon boat. Participants will also receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.
Those planning on attending should wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that can get dirty. The group will meet at Pier 1 on the promenade, by the World’s Fair candelas. Those using public transportation should take the No. 7 train to Mets-Willets Point and walk to the marina. Registration is required, and can be completed at tinyurl.com/yckwk8pr.
