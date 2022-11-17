As heavy rain has continued to cause flooding in North and Northeastern Queens this fall, the Department of Environmental Protection has begun distributing inflatable flood barriers to residents in order to prevent driveways, garages and basements from collecting water.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) will distribute flood barriers to District 23 residents in Cunningham Park.
Since supplies are limited, interested residents are required to reserve flood barriers with Lee’s office in advance. Those will be set aside, and must be picked up between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
Pickup will be in the Cunningham Park parking lot, located near the tennis courts on Union Turnpike near 196th Street.
After 10 a.m., remaining barriers will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a one-per-household limit.
District 23 residents looking to secure a flood barrier for their homes may do so by calling Lee’s district office at (718) 468-0137.
