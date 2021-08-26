High school student Tae Kyu Lee from Bayside was honored Aug. 19 for providing exemplary educational service to his peers.
Lee founded Pass the Torch in early 2020. The nonprofit offers academic help with free, virtual, one-on-one tutoring lessons and spreads education to all.
Pass the Torch grew rapidly, and other tutors joined the cause. The network now includes over eighty high school, undergraduate and graduate school volunteers and has provided 3,000 academic and extracurricular lessons as of July 2021.
To recognize this achievement, state Sen. John Liu granted a state Senate Proclamation to Lee last Thursday.
