Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) announced Monday that Leavitt Field in Flushing is slated to receive a $500,000 renovation.
Ung made the announcement at a ceremony for Flushing High School’s varsity baseball team, which recently won the Public School Athletic League Division AA championship and finished the season undefeated. Leavitt Field is their home field.
“I am happy I was able to fulfill the request of school officials and allocate money for this project,” said Ung. “Hopefully when all of the work is done, we will have a sports field worthy of this title-winning team.”
Ung allocated funding for the project during the City Council’s recent budget negotiations, on which Mayor Adams and the Council reached a deal June 10.
The field has both a football and baseball field and is used by sports teams not only at the Flushing High School, but at Veritas Academy and Queens High School for Language Studies, as well.
According to Ung’s office, the funding will be used to repair the turf fields, replace sections of fencing and address sinkholes and “ponding issues.”
The project is to be overseen by the School Construction Authority. Kevin Ortiz, a spokesperson for the SCA, told the Chronicle that no additional details on the renovation are available at this point.
“The next step involves the SCA scoping the project and we will be able to provide more information when that is complete, sometime early next year,” he wrote in an email to the Chronicle.
Joe Gerloven, who coaches the Flushing High School baseball team, told Ung’s office that the last major renovation to the complex was in 2010.
