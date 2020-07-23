After allegedly stealing $150,000 from his Queens clients over five years, a disbarred Long Island attorney has been charged with three counts of grand larceny.
“The defendant in this case is accused of breaching the trust of his clients and unjustly enriching himself,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “The victims trusted the defendant to act on their behalf, when they hired him to handle various legal matters. Instead the defendant allegedly pocketed tens of thousands of dollars that should have been distributed to his clients. The defendant now faces serious charges and will be held accountable for these alleged criminal acts.”
Michael Kohn of Sycamore Drive in Sands Point, LI, was charged July 20 with bilking thousands of dollars from three clients he served at his Fresh Meadows office from 2013 to 2017. An investigation into the 70-year-old alleged thief’s bank records revealed stolen funds in multiple bank accounts, leaving the victims empty-handed or with just a fraction of what they were entitled, according to the criminal complaint. According to Katz, Kohn voluntarily resigned from the bar in January 2019 for disciplinary reasons.
The earliest instance of fraud occurred in June 2013 when the victim, an administrator for a deceased relative’s estate, hired Kohn to handle the sale of property in Douglaston. The parcel sold for about $650,000 and the funds were deposited into an account controlled by Kohn. Records show that in August 2014, the account only contained $9,743. The victim made numerous attempts to contact Kohn for the rest of the funds between 2013 and 2015, but was told Kohn was “ill and traveling in and out of hospitals,” according to the complaint. The victim was paid $100,000 in 2017, but never received the remainder of the estate payment.
Another victim hired Kohn in April 2009 to handle a personal injury case, which was settled in July 2015 for $90,000. When the victim asked Kohn for the money, he was allegedly told that there was a delay due to an outstanding medical bill totaling about $4,300. The victim allegedly never received a dime of the settlement money even though the funds were deposited in a bank account controlled by Kohn, and records show that by September 2015 the balance of said account was $2,000.
The third victim hired Kohn to handle the sale of estate property in Woodside in August 2016. The property sold for about $868,000 with $358,000 payable to the executor. Bank records allegedly showed that the total amount entitled to the victim was deposited into Kohn’s account. The victim did receive a total of $100,000 from the sale, but never received the remaining $258,000 from the estate sale. As of June 2017, Kohn’s account which held the funds had a balance of just $19,017.
Kohn was arraigned July 20 and charged with three counts of grand larceny in the second degree. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court on Oct. 27.
If convicted, Kohn faces up to 15 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.