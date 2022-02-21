The New York State Department of Transportation will — weather permitting — close one lane of the northbound, two-lane Exit 10 ramp on the Van Wyck Expressway from Tuesday, Feb. 22, through the morning of Feb. 28, the department said Friday. The ramp heads west onto the Grand Central Parkway.
The lane reduction will allow for work on the ramp as part of Phase 4 of the Kew Gardens Interchange Project. That project has been in the works since 2015; the fourth and final phase started in 2019 and is expected to wrap in June.
Visit 511NY.org for travel updates.
— Sophie Krichevsky
