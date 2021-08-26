La Jornada is offering free assistance to Queens residents looking to apply to the Excluded Workers Fund.
The state fund is intended to provide relief to workers — including undocumented immigrants — who were ineligible for government unemployment benefits and stimulus checks during the pandemic.
Those who need help filling out the application can schedule an appointment by contacting La Jornada at pedro@lajornadany.org or (929) 300-7068 from Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bilingual assistance is available in Chinese, Korean, Spanish and English.
Applicants need to provide specific documents to prove identity, residency and work-related eligibility. The list of eligible documents is available online via the state Department of Labor website at dol.ny.gov/EWFApply.
La Jornada is a volunteer food pantry that provides emergency assistance for more than 10,000 people every week. La Jornada is located in the Bland Houses Community Center at 133-36 Roosevelt Ave. in Downtown Flushing.
