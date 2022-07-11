La Jornada, the nonprofit organization that runs the food pantry in the Bland Houses in Downtown Flushing, is closing its doors.
At the time of writing Monday, it was not clear whether the pantry is being evicted or if its lease with the New York City Housing Authority is expiring without renewal. However, the pantry’s final day of operation will be July 23 and it must move out by July 31, according to John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce and a regular pantry volunteer. The office of Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) said it was aware of the situation.
La Jornada has been cited as the largest food pantry in all of Queens. It is the only one in Downtown Flushing, and though there are others throughout the Greater Flushing area, none rival its size.
“They’re very tiny, and would not be able to accommodate any additional people,” Choe said.
During the earlier months of the pandemic, La Jornada went from serving 1,000 families a week to 10,000, a significant chunk of them coming on Saturday, the pantry’s busiest day. And while that number has decreased since then, Choe said the need is still there.
“I was just there today, and there’s a long line of people — mostly senior citizens and young families who can’t afford the rising prices,” he said Monday. “The crisis is not over.” Saturday lines, he added, are still very long.
Choe referred the Chronicle to La Jornada’s executive director, Pedro Rodriguez, for specifics; he did not immediately respond to the Chronicle’s requests for comment prior to publication. Choe does not know why the pantry has to leave.
“Everyone I’ve spoken to hasn’t been able to give me any explanation for why the major food pantry in Downtown Flushing — which, at its height, was feeding 14,000 people — is being evicted and shut down,” he said.
Another source familiar with the matter said that a rift between NYCHA and La Jornada has been developing for some time, as some residents have complained about excessive trash outside of the pantry. As for whether the lease has expired or the pantry is being evicted, the source referred the Chronicle to NYCHA.
The housing agency said in a statement, “La Jornada has agreed to vacate the space by the end of July and, with the help of the Mayor and elected officials, they are looking for temporary and permanent locations that will be appropriate for the work that they do.”
This article was updated to include a statement from the New York City Housing Authority that was provided after the piece was first posted.
