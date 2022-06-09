On Sunday, the St. Anastasia Knights of Columbus Council 5911 held a blood drive at the parish in Douglaston.
According to Grand Knight Frederick Bedell Jr., at back, the drive’s participants donated 50 pints of blood all together.
Bedell said that the high turnout was particularly important due to the ongoing blood shortage across the country.
One of those donors was Tom Tuffy, who, at center, is shown getting his blood drawn. He is joined by Guiseppe Petruso, a member of the Knights.
Bedell said the group will hold its next drive in September. Information on other upcoming blood drives may be found at nybc.org.
— Sophie Krichevsky
