The playground and ball fields at Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing will receive some upgrades as part of the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget, Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) announced July 1.
The $88.2 billion budget passed by the City Council on June 30 includes $503 million in operating funds for the Department of Parks and Recreation and capital spending, which includes mayoral, borough president, City Council, private and grant funding, of $770 million. Koo announced that $5.975 million in capital spending will be dedicated to two projects funded in conjunction with Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) and acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee aimed at improving the District 20 park.
The Captain Mario Fajardo Playground, located on the corner of Kissena Boulevard and Booth Memorial Avenue, will receive $3.2 million to replace the “existing aged and outdated equipment so that area families with young children can have a more enjoyable experience at this popular community playground.” The upgrades will be the first in approximately 20 years, according to Koo’s office.
Additionally, the Kissena Corridor Park Ballfields, also known as Peck Park or Underhill, will receive $2.775 million to reconstruct the playing fields between Peck Avenue and Underhill Avenue. According to Koo, the Peck Ballfields have poor drainage and uneven playing surfaces that have inhibited safe play for many years.
“We’re looking forward to holding a scoping meeting with the community to discuss the possibilities for this project but until that is scheduled, we don’t have further details on what the renovation entails, or its timeline,” said a Parks representative.
In addition to Kissena Corridor Park, Koo also announced funding for several other upgrades for the district, including a new community center at the South Asian Council for Social Services to expand access to the city’s first South Asian food pantry; mammography and ultrasound units at Flushing Hospital Medical Center and ultrasound machines at New York-Presbyterian/Queens; elevator upgrades at the Main Street Library and roof repairs at the Queensboro Hill Library.
Koo also announced funding toward technology, gym, security cameras and athletic fields upgrades in various public schools throughout the district.
“Our community has suffered tremendously from the COVID-19 crisis, so I am especially proud I was able to secure funding for infrastructure, programs and services throughout my council district,” Koo said in a statement. “Securing these critical resources for our community will directly improve many of our neighborhood amenities and the overall quality of life in our communities. This year, I worked with the Speaker, the Borough President and my Council colleagues for new capital and programming funding for libraries, schools, parks, and other critical infrastructure right here in District 20.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.