One week after revealing he was threatened by the governor, Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) rallied in front of City Hall to round off a list of demands for the Cuomo administration.
“Cuomo is a coward who has abused his powers. His pattern of abuse and harassment toward his aides, journalists, lawmakers and critics is despicable. As a lawmaker, I have the duty to hold him accountable. I will not stand down,” Kim said Feb. 24, referring to the sexual harassment alleged by Manhattan borough president candidate and former state aide Lindsay Boylan.
Boylan and several other government officials have stepped forward in the week since Kim claimed Cuomo berated him over the phone for speaking out against the nursing home death toll cover-up. They also claim he has been abusive. Mayor de Blasio stood by Kim, adding that the bullying is “classic Andrew Cuomo.”
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, City Councilmembers Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) and state Sen. Jessica Ramos joined Kim at the Wednesday rally, as well as Voices for Seniors, an advocacy group created during the pandemic.
The leaders called for a Congressional oversight hearing to uncover the truth behind the “suppression of life-and-death data,” discovered by a state attorney general investigation. According to AG Letitia James, the Department of Health hadn’t been including the number of nursing home deaths that took place after residents were transferred to hospitals from the homes. The true death toll was 50 percent higher than what the state had revealed, according to the investigation.
Cuomo defended the accuracy of the data, claiming that the low numbers were what the state had access to at the time. It took officials time to fulfill information requests pertaining to where a nursing home resident died if it had not been inside the facility, he said last week.
Kim rattled off other demands at his City Hall rally: that immunity be repealed for nursing home corporate executives because it incentivizes profit over residents, that the governor return all his campaign donations made by the Greater New York Hospital Association and that he turn over all GNYHA lobbyist communications.
On Feb. 16, Kim introduced a bill that would strip Cuomo’s emergency powers that were granted due to the Covid crisis, claiming he’s abused them in a way that has cost thousands of lives.
A week later, Kim called for Cuomo’s impeachment in the name of accountability and integrity in a Newsday Op-Ed.
De Blasio said Monday that the city would benefit if Cuomo’s reins were loosened.
“Look, New York City should be able to make its own decisions,” he said at a press briefing. “This city proved it could lead the fight against Covid, and yet our hands are constantly being tied. We’re not able to do the things that we know would allow us to vaccinate more people ... So, give the control to New York City. We can make the decisions for our people best, and if I had the same governance that we used to have for years and years and years, I guarantee you we can be vaccinating more people more quickly in this city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.