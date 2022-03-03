In response to the rise in anti-Asian American Pacific Islander hate crimes throughout the city, Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) each proposed plans to help combat the pattern last week.
Though the two North Queens state officials share a common goal, their ideas of how to accomplish it seem to differ in some respects.
In hopes of finding an immediate solution, Kim asked Gov. Hochul to declare a state of emergency in regard to the surge. Doing so would make emergency funds available, which he proposed be put toward several initiatives.
First among those initiatives is a voucher program that would reimburse members of protected groups “which have experienced an increase in hate or bias crimes” for cab and rideshare trips. The program would cover 15 rides per month.
“If you’re a low-income worker, are students, you have no choice but to take the subways,” Kim told the Chronicle, referring to Asian Americans. “Late nights, getting home from school ... they just don’t want to get on the subway, they feel unsafe. By sponsoring some vouchers, so they can take some cash back and forth, [that] would solve a lot of problems for them, and especially Asian American women.”
The proposal also calls for a paratransit service for seniors in the protected group. Seventy percent of drivers and staffers hired would need to be conversationally fluent in the languages spoken by that group. On top of that, Kim suggests that a security companion service be created, and that Kendra’s Law — which authorizes courts to order individuals with severe mental illness to receive treatment — be strengthened.
“These are real-time anxieties that my constituents are feeling every single day. Oftentimes, when we talk about public safety for Asian Americans, we get reduced to, ‘Oh, you’re just a conservative, you’re talking right-wing talking points.’ And that’s not fair,” Kim said. “Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe. Now’s the time where we ought to think outside the box to put some interim Band-Aid. But these aren’t permanent solutions, as we figure out how to fix the pipeline for the mentally ill ... and make people understand that we are as every part of the city and country as any other groups.”
Kim also spoke of this week’s AAPI roundtable with Mayor Adams, which he and many other Asian-American lawmakers, including Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), attended: “I think he is completely aligned, and wants to work with me on the request for the governor to call a state of emergency.”
Asked whether she intends to make that declaration, Hochul’s office referred to the governor’s proposal for the strengthening of Kendra’s Law and her awarding of $10 million to AAPI community service groups before noting that she “will review the Assemblyman’s recommendations.”
Liu’s proposal, on the other hand, takes a more long-term approach: Along with Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan), he announced the formation of the AAPI Equity Coalition, a group of more than 50 community organizations that are seeking $64.5 million in funding to support their initiatives.
“Contributing to the vulnerability of Asian Americans in New York has been the fact that many of the support structures and service organizations have been woefully underfunded,” Liu said. “Empowering these long-established and tried and proven organizations, that only strengthens the Asian American community as a whole, and makes all of us less vulnerable to these kinds of incidents and attacks.”
In addition to funding those organizations, some of that money would go toward the creation of an AAPI curriculum for pre-K to 12 students, of which Liu has been a strong advocate. Liu was clear, however, that alone will not solve the problem.
“There’s no one solution that’s going to fix this problem — a wide range of responses by government are necessary. That includes prosecutors holding perpetrators of hate crimes accountable to providing more resources for attackers who may have mental health issues, as well as those who are homeless who don’t have the right shelter available,” he said. “It also means empowering these organizations to provide services to Asian Americans who are food insecure, shelter insecure, economically insecure, to the long range goal of having people understand the Asian-American experience so that we’re not constantly viewed as either a monarch model minority or a perpetual foreigner.”
