Fifth-graders at PS 173 in Fresh Meadows were not only recognized for their hard work and contributions to the Chameleon community during the school’s Senior Awards Ceremony last Friday morning, but those honors were bestowed upon them by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, center.
Above, Lander poses with recipients of the student achievement award, Jonathan Yagudayev, left, and Arianna Ng.
“Congratulations to the award recipients at PS 173 and to all the students across NYC schools for a great school year!” Lander said in a statement.
— Sophie Krichevsky
