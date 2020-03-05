The NYPD is searching for three individuals who committed a Jan. 26 knifepoint robbery in Kew Gardens Hills.
The suspects approached a 15-year-old victim from behind, displayed knives and demanded his property at 8:35 p.m. near 142nd Street and 59th Avenue. The victim handed over his cell phone before the perpetrators ran southbound on 142nd Street and were last seen aboard a southbound Q44 MTA bus as it traveled on Main Street.
The first individual is a male last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater and a blue coat with a fur-lined hood, left.
The second individual is a male with eyeglasses last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and a black vest, right.
The third individual, not pictured, is described as a male, with no clothing description provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.