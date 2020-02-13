  • February 13, 2020
Queens Chronicle

KGH assault

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:30 am

KGH assault

On Wednesday, Jan. 8 at around 9 p.m., an unidentified individual entered the 99 Cents store at 71-55 Kissena Blvd. in Kew Gardens Hills, approached a 43-year-old worker and struck him with an ice scraper before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim suffered facial lacerations and was taken to New York-Presbysterian/Queens hospital.

Nothing was taken from the store during the attack.

Anyone with information on the perpetrator is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging online onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in on Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:30 am.

