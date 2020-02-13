KGH assault

On Wednesday, Jan. 8 at around 9 p.m., an unidentified individual entered the 99 Cents store at 71-55 Kissena Blvd. in Kew Gardens Hills, approached a 43-year-old worker and struck him with an ice scraper before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim suffered facial lacerations and was taken to New York-Presbysterian/Queens hospital.

Nothing was taken from the store during the attack.

Anyone with information on the perpetrator is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging online onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.