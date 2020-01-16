KG Hills robber wanted

The NYPD is searching for an individual who committed a commercial robbery at Hakerem Wine & Liquor in Kew Gardens Hills on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The suspect entered the 141-22 Jewel Ave. store at about 5:40 p.m., displayed a black firearm and demanded money from the register. The store clerk complied and the individual fled with approximately $800. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is male, roughly 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was wearing a dark green hoodie jacket, light green scarf, black jeans, black and white sneakers, black gloves and black ski mask.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.