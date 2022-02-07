The Queens Public Library announced today, Feb. 7, that the Kew Gardens Hills Library will be closed until further notice, citing a positive Covid-19 test from a branch staff member.
“Thank you for your understanding and patience,” QPL said in its announcement. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Relatedly, as a result of Covid-related staffing issues, the branch will not offer service on Sundays for the month of February, the announcement says. That also applies to the Central Library in Jamaica.
Staffing shortages also forced the Ridgewood Library to close Feb. 7.
In the same announcement, the QPL noted that the Poppenhusen and Sunnyside branches — both of which had previously been closed — reopened today.
Additional updates on library hours can be found at queenslibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.