As the pandemic tumbles into yet another week, north Queens residents continue to show their appreciation for essential workers with uplifting and bright posters.
Residents have been taping homemade signs to their properties, such as the “Thank U Doctors/ Nurses & all essential workers” poster, top left, hung from the balcony of a home.
“Thanks 2 our heroes,” below, may be the biggest and brightest pair of posters in Flushing, located at Lawrence Triangle, just down the block from Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
In Bayside, various “Thanks Truckers,” below left, posters can be seen hanging from the multiple bridges that cross the Clearview Expressway, a popular highway for delivery routes.
