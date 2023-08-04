Judge Robert Caloras of Queens Supreme Court on Friday dismissed City Council candidate Dany Chen’s lawsuit against his opponent, James Pai, in which he alleges voter fraud, just days before the court was set to hear the case.
Caloras ruled that Chen failed to demonstrate that the suit’s claims of voter irregularity would be enough to change the results of the June 27 Northern Queens Republican primary. In fact, the judge says it is impossible to prove that those votes would have gone his way.
“Petitioner has not, and cannot, establish that, of the challenged votes, the vast majority would have been in his favor, and any such claim ‘taxes credulity,’” Caloras writes, quoting a prior court case.
While the case has been dismissed, Aaron Foldenauer, the election lawyer representing Chen in the case, says the fight is not over. Should Chen have prevailed, Caloras could have called for a new District 20 Republican primary to be held.
The election was Queens’ only Republican primary this summer, and comes at a time when Council District 20 — which includes Downtown Flushing and has an Asian-American majority population — is becoming increasingly conservative.
Chen filed the suit last month after hearing reports from District 20 Republican voters saying that they were told they could not vote in the June 27 primary because absentee ballots had already been requested in their names.
Caloras previously denied a request by Pai’s attorney, John Ciampoli, to dismiss the case; Ciampoli subsequently motioned to reargue the case, which was granted.
The Chronicle reported Thursday that evidence shared by Chen’s lawyer, Aaron Foldenauer, suggests that at least four people associated with the Pai campaign may have cast absentee ballots in other voters’ names. Since publishing that story, the Chronicle has obtained further documents suggesting that a fifth Pai staffer may have, as well.
But Caloras said many of those documents had not yet been filed with the court, and therefore, that Chen did not show evidence that would change the result of the election.
Ciampoli agreed with the judge that it was too late to file evidence. “If you snooze, you lose,” he told the Chronicle.
Foldenauer objected to that, calling the notion that he was too late “laughable.”
“The criminals did not tell if they were doing this while they were doing it,” he said.
He also took issue with the court’s decision to dismiss the case less than a business day before it was supposed to be heard, which he said he has never seen in his entire career. “Every law-abiding citizen lost today,” Foldenauer said. “This is an utter failure of the court system to even hear the evidence concerning the hundreds of fraudulent ballots that were submitted in this election.”
As for what’s next, Foldenauer said he and Chen are “considering all of our options.” That could come in the form of an appeal, bringing the case to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz — given the alleged forgery and voter fraud are criminal offenses — or both.
“The most important thing is that the people who engaged in this criminal conduct are held accountable,” Foldenauer said.
Asked about the possibility of an appeal, Ciampoli said, “I welcome it.”
