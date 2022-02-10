John Bowne High School’s Science Olympiad team stamped its ticket to next month’s statewide competition after winning a Regional Finalist Award at last weekend’s NYC South Regional Tournament.
The state tournament will be held on Mar. 18 to 19 at Le Moyne College in Syracuse; it will be the team’s first appearance there.
“We are so proud that the hard work of our students and Olympiad coaches has been recognized and puts Bowne on the map for being leaders in STEM education,” Felicia Bifulco, assistant principal of the school’s STEM program and the team’s head coach, said via email.
Some of the team’s members showed off their trophy with Principal Laura Izzo Iannelli this week, including co-captain Victor Sui, left, Rayan Islam, Jerry Lin and Maliha Tasnim, right.
— Sophie Krichevsky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.