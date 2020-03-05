Two men robbed a man Sunday, Feb. 16 in Jamaica, and police are asking the public’s help in apprehending the suspects.
The two suspects approached their 25-year-old victim inside the Sutphin Boulevard-Hillside Avenue subway station at approximately 2 p.m., displayed a knife and removed the victim’s credit card, headphones and cell phone before fleeing in unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
