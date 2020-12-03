Dr. Neeta Jain smashed the glass ceiling in 2016 when she became the first Indian-American woman to be elected as a Queens Democratic district leader. She’s hoping to make history again in the Feb. 2 special election for the 24th District seat as the first South Asian city councilmember.
The practicing psychologist and president of both the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Democratic Club and International Ahimsa Foundation is battling several other candidates for the title, including Dilip Nath, who ran for the position in 2005, and Moumita Ahmed, who ran to be district leader of Assembly District 24 Part A in the spring.
The position became vacant after former Councilmember Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) resigned to begin a state-level post as special counsel for ratepayer protection.
An immigrant from India, Jain has lived in Flushing for three decades and serves in a variety of community roles, including as senior vice president and trustee of Hindu Center Inc., chairperson of the Community Advisory Board of India Home and a member of the Parent Council of Barnard College.
“[My work] keeps me going,” she said. “My work has no classification. There is no one thing I do. I will do anything for anyone who comes to me ... I want to take care of my constituents.”
Here’s where Jain stands on three key issues.
Community safety
Though overall reported hate crimes from the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2020 have dropped by 40 percent in New York City, racially charged incidents against Asian-Americans have jumped by over 550 percent. Though decreasing, anti-Semitic acts make up nearly half of the city’s hate statistics.
“There’s always a hate crime in different communities, especially in my district ... I’d like to work to make sure everyone feels safe,” Jain said. “I promote nonviolence and peace in my community.”
Establishing a community task force would be the first step to reducing crime and ensuring constituent safety, she said. Made up of residents, the coalition would work directly with the 107th Precinct to keep an eye on their homes and those of their neighbors.
“I always had a strong belief of having law enforcement in the community and the community should work with them,” she said, adding that she strongly supports the officers, but agrees they should be held accountable and the department would benefit from reform in the way they are trained.
Not only would the extra set of eyes on the streets deter criminality, but it would foster a sense of community, she said.
“Get the community involved. Once you get them involved, it becomes easy and they realize what goes on in their community more. Put work on the table.”
Creating educational resources and after-school programs for children is another way to tackle the issue, Jain said. Providing spaces for youth to spend free time off the streets is essential to reducing their risk of turning to drug abuse or gun violence, she said, as well as educating them on the dangers they pose.
Attaining funding for such programs is vital to their creation, especially during the pandemic when so many similar options, such as sports teams and school clubs, have been canceled, but Jain promised to fight for her district’s “fair share.”
Small business
The pandemic has decimated a number of family-owned businesses throughout the city and has placed a majority in danger of closing their doors for good — a September report by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found that restaurant employment had dropped by nearly half between February and August and estimated that about one-third of city restaurants and more than half of city bars have closed permanently since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We want to take care of them to make sure they’re back on their feet by finding the right resources to get help,” Jain said.
The first step in Jain’s plan of attack would be putting forward an eviction moratorium for qualifying mom-and-pop establishments, as well as providing access to low-cost loans. Monetary relief is what small businesses desperately need, she said, especially as cases across the country and in the city continue to surge, as well as with the threat of closing their establishments once again looming over their heads.
Jain said the federal bailout businesses received in April went to large corporations and failed to stimulate the economy in a meaningful way — the small business owners who needed relief were left waiting.
“All the money went to the Fortune 500 companies, not any came down,” she said. “I need to bring the community from bottom up and they need help. They are the people who run our city day to day.”
In addition to establishing small business relief on a city level, Jain hopes to promote programs that would assist women- and minority-owned businesses get their foot in the door. She recalled the strength her domestic abuse clients found in starting their own businesses and being their own bosses.
“They can stand on their own two feet. Once women can support themselves they get more confident and they become their own voice,” she said.
Education
Sending students home for remote learning without providing them with proper electronic devices or ensuring they have internet access is infuriating, Jain said.
“Right now our families are struggling,” she said. “Wi-Fi and the internet is a big problem .... These are the basic things families need.”
Jain referred to a call she received from a family in her district — four children with the same class for hours only have one iPad between them, making attending remote classes impossible.
“I get these calls every week,” she said.
While Jain said the lengths schools have gone to to provide staff and students with proper personal protective equipment and implement other safety measures are vital, but funding needs to also be allocated for essential modern learning tools. Those without technological access are at risk of being left behind.
Additionally, Jain hopes to expand science, technology, engineering and math classes and programs for the youth in her district, especially for those who may not attend college after high school. Such STEM programs would provide them with training and a headstart for a career that doesn’t require higher education, but provides security and a living wage.
“I always believe there is a way if there’s a will,” Jain said. “If you really want to do something, do it ... I’m a go-getter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.