New street safety plans could eventually come to Flushing thanks to the work of Assemblymember Ron Kim’s (D-Flushing) interns.
The nine associates spent their summer tenure devising three proposals to make the congested “youth-centric society” of Downtown Flushing safer for its elderly residents.
“The future definitely looks bright. They’ve taken some really complex and complicated problems and offered real solutions,” Kim said at an Aug. 13 press conference in which his associates presented their findings. “We will be looking at possible ways to advance these solutions legislatively or administratively.”
The associates — Milo Kaye, Adam Garcia, Josh Park, Elizabeth Sackinger, Hannah Kim, Ben Ghatan, Austrid Chan, Elizabeth Jung and Matthew Gamero — observed the conditions of the busiest streets, sidewalks, and intersections in Downtown Flushing in order to identify the most prominent safety and overcrowding issues.
The young interns primarily discovered that the environment is unfriendly and hostile to its senior residents.
“What we notice more broadly is a general lack of attention being paid to the way that the unsafe street conditions disproportionately put vulnerable, elderly citizens at risk,” said associate Kaye.
They identified three major issues: sidewalk traffic caused by high congestion, sidewalk traffic caused by street vendors taking up a disproportionate amount of space and people being forced to ride bikes and scooters on the sidewalk due to lack of road space.
The associates developed three proposals to tackle each issue.
First is the development of “community cash,” a volunteer-voucher program. The system would encourage area residents, particularly young people, to help older adults carry groceries or cross the street in exchange for vouchers that could be spent at participating small businesses and vendors. The “guardians” would be stationed at busy intersections and corners, and transactions would be exchanged by scanning a card distributed by the program.
A second proposal developed by the associates would encourage outdoor businesses and vendors to occupy designated spaces and maintain a minimum distance from one another. The plan utilizes trees as a natural space ticker that would also contribute to fresh air, shading for pedestrians and drainage for storms.
Finally, the interns suggested installing bike lanes in the middle of busy roads, as opposed to the sides. The installation would reflect what is sometimes used in Washington, DC, they pointed out, and would keep pedestrians safe and help guide both roadway and sidewalk traffic flow.
“What we’ve seen in this pandemic, and in the nursing home crisis, have highlighted how ageism takes form without notice. It allows our elderly to be dehumanized and not seen as individuals,” Gamero said in his closing remarks. “These three issues must be addressed in regards to the needs of the elderly of Flushing and the greater community.”
