Northeast Queens got into the holiday spirit last weekend.
In order of appearance:
The Flushing Chamber of Commerce and the Free Synagogue of Flushing kicked off the weekend and the second night of Chanukah Dec. 11 with an outdoor ceremony led by Cantor Alan Brava, left, and Rabbi Jeffrey Gale.
The following night, College Point lit up MacNeil Park with its second annual tree lighting ceremony. One Point of Light Foundation President Gary Weeks, left, A Better College Point members Elizabeth Cuccia and Rex Lam, Coastal Preservation Network member Finn Cervino and President Kathryn Cervino, ABCP member Cathy Shannon, College Point Civic Taxpayers Association Vice President Barbara McHugh, CPN Secretary Mirjana Karcic, ABCP President Jennifer Shannon, state Sen. John Liu and his Deputy Chief of Staff Akshar Patel and city Parks Department District Manager Mia Dupass organized the tradition.
The Bayside Hills Civic Association celebrated a tree and menorah lighting Dec. 13, and even a mask-wearing Santa made an appearance. The event was held virtually via Bayside Live TV, but the lights will remain up for the rest of the season for residents to enjoy in person.
