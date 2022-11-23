Councilmember Sandra Ung made the rounds in Council District 20 last Friday and handed out 330 turkeys to numerous community institutions ahead of this week’s holiday.
Among those stops was at JHS 189, above, where the councilmember was joined by many students as she delivered turkeys to Principal Brian Bradley and Parent Coordinator Christine Colligan.
“Many of our friends and neighbors are going through difficult economic times right now, so hopefully these turkeys will bring a little peace of mind and give them one less thing to worry about this Thanksgiving,” Ung said in a statement, thanking those who helped make the giveaway possible.
Turkeys were also delivered to NYCHA’s Bland Houses and Latimer Houses, the Flushing Food Collaborative, Macedonia AME Church, St. George’s Church, St. Michael’s Food Pantry, the Chinese-American Planning Council, YWCA of Queens and more.
— Sophie Krichevsky
