The news that the CVS in the shopping center at 132nd Street and 14th Avenue will soon shutter sparked outrage among College Point residents this week.
Jennifer Shannon, president of A Better College Point Civic Association, heard word of the closure Saturday. Since she picks up her mother’s prescriptions there, she decided to inquire. Sure enough, she was told the store is closing.
Shannon shared the news in the civic’s Facebook group soon after, and it quickly captured a lot of attention — within 72 hours, the post had 70 comments, most of which were added within 24 hours of publishing.
“It is kind of startling for our seniors that maybe have to use that pharmacy or live right there,” Shannon said.
Though in recent months, rumors have circulated that the shopping center would be sold, and was at one point listed for sale on real estate website Loopnet, CVS’ closure does not appear to be related. City records show that a mortgage consolidation, modification and extension agreement was signed last summer.
“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” a CVS spokesperson said of the shuttering via email. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.”
Sheryl Kleven, who sits on ABCP’s board, said things have seemed grim at the store for the past year. “People noticed that the inventory on the shelves was sparse, and they didn’t seem to be restocking except for seasonal items,” she said. “When you walked in ... it was obviously not stocked.”
The store is the second chain pharmacy location in the area to announce its closure in the last month; the Walgreens on Kissena Boulevard near Elder Avenue in Flushing closed its pharmacy Jan. 25, and the store will follow come March 8. The stores are among many chain pharmacy locations that have closed in recent years or are set to close. While Walgreens closed 600 locations after it acquired Rite Aid five years ago — and is still closing more — CVS announced in November 2021 that it would close 300 stores per year over the next three years.
But the closure of CVS’ College Point store has been far from smooth; residents have received mixed messages about when the store will shut its doors. Shannon said she was told CVS would close April 5, but that it could be sooner.
“They seem to rapidly want to move out — just go,” she said.
Though a store employee declined to comment, a spokesperson for CVS confirmed that the store will close April 5.
There was also some confusion about where prescriptions would be transferred. While some were told that medications would be sent to the CVS pharmacy inside Target on 20th Avenue, others were told they would be sent to the Whitestone store on 10th Avenue.
The CVS spokesperson clarified that prescriptions would be automatically transferred to the Whitestone store, though customers can call to send them to other stores, like at Target.
Neither option is without issues. As Shannon pointed out, Target is much closer than the Whitestone store; the spokesperson did not say why that site was chosen for transfers. While it’s mere blocks from CVS, Shannon said Target’s size could make a routine errand a larger task. “CVS is convenient — you run right in, you run right out,” she said. “Now you go and you got to find parking in this big, huge lot. And then you go into the store, so you’re there, you might as well shop.”
CVS’ closure has sparked a flurry of discussion over what could go in its place; though some have pushed for a Planet Fitness, others are holding out hope for a Trader Joe’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.