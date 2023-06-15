Residents across Flushing, College Point and Whitestone are bowled over with emotion over the news that Whitestone Lanes, the legendary bowling alley off the Whitestone Expressway, could close, as documents show ownership is looking to build a nine-story apartment building on the property.
According to records filed with the Department of City Planning, the existence of which the New York Daily News first reported Monday, owner Marco Macaluso has made preliminary steps toward getting the necessary zoning changes approved.
The plan calls for a nine-story apartment building made up of 413 units, 113 of which would be affordable. There would be 200 parking spaces “at the cellar level.” The project would also feaure some outdoor space along Farrington Street and 31st Place, with seating, new tree plantings and even pingpong tables.
Macaluso did not respond to a request for comment, though one filing notes that the bowling alley has “reached the end of its useful lifespan.” One alley employee said she learned of the potential closure through news reports.
Records from the DCP show construction would begin this September and last about three years, concluding sometime in the fourth quarter of 2026. That assumes, however, that the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure will be complete in time for that. That process would begin with Community Board 7; the panel’s final meeting before the summer is Tuesday night, and the matter is not on the agenda. Chair Gene Kelty did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
While the matter is far from settled, the possibility that the area institution could close for good brought back memories for many in the area. “I bowled there for almost 20 years,” Whitestone resident DeDe Roldan said in a message to the Chronicle. “Monday mornings, we were called ‘Monday Blues.’”
Katerina Katakalides grew up in an apartment building right next to the bowling alley. “I always loved walking there with my dad on the weekends,” she wrote to the Chronicle. “I still love pointing out the nostalgic building whenever I bring someone new to Whitestone.”
College Point resident Danielle Bifulci Kocal recalled joining a bowling league there as a kid, which she frequented after a College Point alley closed.
Due to its location about where Flushing, Whitestone and College Point meet, Laura O’Gallagher Copersino said, it was the “go-to place” for area teens to meet. “We never bowled ... it was the meeting place,” she added.
A number of people told the Chronicle about the many birthdays they attended at Whitestone Lanes. Those include state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), who also recalled on Twitter “late nights w[ith] friends ending at Amore,” the nearby pizzeria.
Whitestone Lanes has been at the heart of some treasured family memories; Whitestone native Veronica Ng said her parents met at the bowling alley. It has been part of political history, too — according to area activist Robert LoScalzo, then-Vice President George H.W. Bush made a stop at Whitestone Lanes while on the presidential campaign trail in 1988.
But to Whitestone native Jennifer Invitto-Roberts, the possible closure is part of a trend. “It’s always sad to see neighborhood places close. Even sadder when they are replaced with towering real estate,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.