To show their appreciation for healthcare workers’ determination in tackling the coronavirus over the past few months, the Sapphire Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing of Central Queens treated the staff at NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens to ice cream on Aug. 5.
The nursing center commissioned a Mr. Softee ice cream truck to park in front of the hospital for a few hours to express its pride for the healthcare heroes.
Both Flushing facilities battled the virus on behalf of the borough’s most vulnerable and, after many months of fighting, took a few minutes to enjoy a sweet treat with one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.