The Easter bunny is making a visit to the Queens County Farm Museum for the annual Barnyard Eggs Hunt.
Visitors can scour the farm’s 3-acre pasture for scattered Easter eggs on March 27 and April 3.
In order to accommodate NY Forward’s Covid-19 Safety Guidelines, admission times will be staggered between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days and masks are required.
Queens Farm encourages participants to BYOB — bring your own basket.
In addition to the egg scavenger hunt, visitors can enjoy hayrides, a food vendor alley and beer garden.
Everyone is invited to walk the 47-acre farm, located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Floral Park, and meet the animals.
Advance tickets are required for the two special admission days. Tickets are $12 for all ages and can be purchased at queensfarm.org.
Queens Farm is planning other special admission days as well: Earth Day’s Bee-A-Pollinator Service Day on April 22 and Sheep Shearing on May 8th. Visit the farm’s website for more information.
