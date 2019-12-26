  • December 26, 2019
Queens Chronicle

Humble Heroes visit St. Mary’s Hospital

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am | Updated: 2:17 pm, Thu Dec 26, 2019.

Humble Heroes visit St. Mary's Hospital

On Friday, Dec. 20, the children and families at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children received a special visit from some real-life heroes.

Disguised as Hot Dog and Siren, the FDNY dogs, left, Disney’s Moana, top center, and Santa and his helpers, right, the men and women of the city Fire Department visited the Bayside patients to spread holiday cheer. Some of the firefighters arrived in their real-life hero uniforms — their helmets and bunker gear, bottom center.

Some of the FDNY men and women made appearances as Marvel superheroes, such as Deadpool, Superman, Spiderman and Captain America. St. John University’s mascot, Johnny Thunderbird, dropped in as well.

While some chose to don Santa hats and beards, each of the children were given plastic helmets to match their visitors, as well as FDNY coloring books.

Engine 320/ Ladder 167 were the main organizers and participants of the event, and were joined by the Fire Safety Education Unit, Engine 306, Battalion 53 and Division 14.

The children and their families were also treated to a drive-by with FDNY fire trucks.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am. Updated: 2:17 pm.

