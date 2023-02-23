A Whitestone house fire took the life of a 74-year-old man early last Friday morning.
Just before 3 a.m., the FDNY received a report of a fire at 149-36 18 Ave. The blaze started on the second floor of the two-story home, the department’s press office said.
The victim was found in critical condition and was subsequently taken to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. The NYPD has yet to release the victim’s name, pending family notification.
After 60 FDNY personnel and 12 units responded, the blaze was declared under control at about 4 a.m. By press time Wednesday, the cause of the fire was still under investigation, the FDNY said.
Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) called the incident “devastating” in a tweet, and offered her condolences to the victim’s family and friends. In the blaze’s aftermath, her office intends to hold a fire safety event with the FDNY, the details of which are pending.
— Sophie Krichevsky
