A two-alarm fire devastated a Whitestone house on Wednesday morning, leaving 11 people injured, the FDNY said.
At 6:22 in the morning Wednesday, fire department officials responded to a fire at 147-14 23 Ave.
The blaze was quickly deemed a two-alarm one, and took about two hours to get under control. According to the FDNY press office, the fire originated in the basement and spread up to the first floor; the cause remains under investigation. Though the fire did not spread to the second floor, Department of Buildings records show it too sustained damage. A full-vacate order has since been issued for the property.
The FDNY said that eight civilians and three department personnel had sustained injuries and were transported to area hospitals.
— Sophie Krichevsky
