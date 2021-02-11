Developers are hoping to transform an empty lot in Downtown Flushing into another mixed-use building, part of which will contain a hotel.
According to city Department of Buildings data, the proposed 12-story building will include 154 hotel rooms. The development will also include over 31,700 square feet of commercial space, over 1,100 square feet of residential space and 429 square feet of community facility space.
The permit to build at the 131-28 40 Road site was filed on Feb. 1.
The site lies between College Point Boulevard and Delong Street and sits across the street from a parking garage entrance for the Shops at Skyview Center.
The proposal does not include enclosed parking spaces.
Gene Kaufman Architects, the Manhattan-based architect listed on the records, did not respond to multiple requests for a prospective timeline.
