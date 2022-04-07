Hop on down to Cross Bay Boulevard on Saturday for an egg-cellent time collecting treats alongside the Easter Bunny.
The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association’s Hop ’n’ Treat event will take place on Saturday starting at 9:45 a.m. at Crossbay Boulevard and 156th Avenue outside of the Queens County Savings Bank.
Businesses and residents have been asked to host a table and are responsible for decorating it and providing wrapped treats or novelties to hand out.
Once families check in, they can get a picture with the Hunny Bunny.
The event costs $5 per child and tickets are selling out fast, according to the civic’s Facebook page.
To order tickets, send $5 to the HBL-Civic Venmo for each child attending and write how many tickets are needed and what name they should be under.
Dozens of local officials and businesses have contributed to the event.
For more information, visit the civic’s Facebook page, send an email to HBLCIVIC2014@gmail.com or call Phyllis Inserillo at (917) 488-5067.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.